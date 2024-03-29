Edinburg to host the Special Olympics Spring Games

Over 1,400 students from 30 school districts will be in Edinburg next week for the Special Olympics Spring Games.

It will be the first time the city hosts the games.

The announcement was made Thursday during a press conference. According to a social media post, the Special Olympics Spring Games are being held in Edinburg through a partnership with the Special Olympics Spring Games and Edinburg CISD.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said he hopes this will spread awareness about inclusivity.

“We formed an inclusivity task force last year because we want to make sure that everybody is able to participate, “Garza said. “So we've been doing a lot of things to engage in our community."

The games are set for April 4 and 5 at the Richard Flores Stadium — located on 1800 S. Stadium Dr. — starting at 9 a.m.