Educator speaks out on in-person instruction delays in Cameron County

Students in Cameron County will have to wait another few weeks to see their teachers face-to-face this year.

But some educators say delaying in-person instruction is not enough.

Happy with what she calls a proactive move by Judge Trevino, BISD teacher Veronica Borrego wishes he didn't have to make that call.

She thinks the order delaying in-person instruction further until September 28 isn't enough.

Applying for an additional 4 week in-person waiver to TEA - and rumblings of a possible third - Borrego says the district is impeding teachers from planning for the year.

She says several districts around the state have already taken control to help teachers - one right next door.

At Point Isabel ISD, the school board voted last month to move to distance learning until further notice.

Superintendent Teri Capistran explains hospitalizations and cases will decide when they return.

