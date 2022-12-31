Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters

After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community.

Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month.

"Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter." Gonzalez said.

The kids were able to give the Human Society of Harlingen a truck load of pet food, and more than $1,000 in cash.

"So they can buy dog food, and so we can give dog food to them," Gonzalez said. "It's still the cold season and the dogs need lots of food."

The kids also donated food and money to Donja's Dogs in Brownsville.