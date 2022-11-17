Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis.

RELATED: Elsa police investigating active scene near apartment complex

Elsa police responded a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found the body of Gianni Ruiz.

Chief McGinnis said an autopsy of the victim will be conducted Thursday, adding that the shooting was targeted and there’s no threat to the community.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-7421.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen