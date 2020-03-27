Employees at Valley call centers concerned about operations during pandemic

PHARR – Large call centers in the Rio Grande Valley remain open at a time when places are supposed to be closed to essential business only.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to two people who work at Atento, a call center in Pharr.

They say they work with another 150 to 200 people and they're working three feet away from each other.

They add they're being discouraged from taking time off if they need it.

Our team contacted the administrative office for Atento.

