Empty commercial trucks now crossing into Mexico through Donna international bridge

Commercial trucks are rolling through Donna's Rio-Bravo International Bridge for the first time.

Donna city officials reached a deal with Mexico last week to open the bridge to empty commercial trucks.

The new crossings for big rigs to be able to head south into Mexico was commemorated in a Wednesday ceremony.

“This allows us to alleviate some of the congestion on some of the other bridges, and there is plenty of demand for trade with Mexico,” Donna City Manager Carlos Yerena said.

The city is predicting 150 to 350 empty commercial trucks will pass through the port on a daily basis. If they’re able to build a northbound inspection facility, they could see over 78,000 commercial trucks a year.

To do that, the city needs money. Donna residents will vote on a $42 million bond to fund that project on May 3.

If the bond is approved, the city manager says taxpayers are not in charge of the bill.

“The debt will be paid fully by the revenue by the trucks, so there is no tax increase,” Yerena said.

