Enbridge to Oversee New Pipeline Project in the Valley

WESLACO – A Canada-based Company is in charge of a new pipeline project in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Valley Crossing Pipeline is 165 miles in length and runs through areas near Raymondville, Harlingen and Brownsville.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Enbridge about the project. A spokesperson for the company, Devin Hotzel, says safety and zero accidents are their priority.

“Valley Crossing works closely with local emergency responders to educate and train on our crisis response procedures to ensure that personnel understand their responsibilities should an operational problem arise.”

