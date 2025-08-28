EXPLAINER: How the new congressional maps will impact the Valley

The newly redrawn Congressional map is one step closer to becoming law.

A bill calling for the new map was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk on Wednesday after it passed in the Texas Senate over the weekend.

Legal battles are already emerging. According to The Associated Press, the NAACP and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the map.

“What the court system has to say about this is going to be interesting because this is new territory we are getting into both politically and legally,” UTRGV political science assistant professor Alvaro Corral said.

Under the new map, District 28 — which is currently held by Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar — would now include three additional counties and a portion of Hidalgo County.

Cuellar said believes the change will help him keep his seat.

“They make my district 2% more Democratic than my current lines by adding areas I have represented in the past, which are Hidalgo and La Salle County," Cuellar said

Corral said it could be a different story for District 34, currently held by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez.

The new map removes Hidalgo County from District 34 and adds in Nueces County.

“He has likely lost plenty of Democratic voters and gained more Republican voters. His district can also become slightly less Hispanic and that is going to pose some challenges for him,” Corral said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Gonzalez for comment. His office provided the following statement in full:

“When they can’t win, they cheat. Texas republicans prioritized gerrymandering our state at the expense of providing millions of dollars in flood disaster relief, at the expense of bettering Texans’ lives, and at the expense of Latino voters. South Texans know that Republicans are trying to drown their vote and rig the elections in their favor, but it won’t help them here. I’ve been fighting for South Texas since I’ve come to Congress, and I will continue to do so. That’s exactly why South Texans will once again choose me to represent them.”

In District 15 — currently held by Republican Monica De La Cruz — the majority of that district was shifted right.

“Her district has become less anchored in the Rio Grande Valley, she lost some of those constituents to Henry Cuellar's district,” Corral said.

Channel 5 News reached out to De La Cruz for comment. Her office provided the following statement in full:

“Redistricting is handled by the state legislature, and my focus remains the same: fighting for South Texas families. In just one term, I’ve delivered hundreds of millions for our local economy, passed six bills through the House, and even had one signed into law. While others get caught up in the DC telenovela, I’m working every day to protect Social Security and Medicare for our abuelitos, secure our border, and ensure every family in our community has a fair shot at the American Dream.”

