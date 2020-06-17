Family members say missing U.S. Army soldier was sexually harassed before she vanished

Nearly two months after Pfc. Vanessa Guillen went missing from Fort Hood, details about her disappearance remain scarce.

Vanessa Guillen, 20, of Houston was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, according to information released by the U.S. Army.

“The question everyone is asking is ‘Where is Vanessa Guillen?'" U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said Wednesday in a statement. "It’s unacceptable that a young soldier simply disappears from a military base and is unaccounted for this amount of time.

Gonzalez said he supported calls by U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, for a federal investigation.

"I agree with Congresswoman Garcia that there should be an independent, federal investigation into this matter," Gonzalez said. "We need to get to the bottom of what happened and find Ms. Guillen."

Members of the Guillen family said Vanessa told them she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared.

"We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation" said Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Command, said in a statement. "We will not stop until we find Vanessa."