FDA to make decision on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens, health expert weighs in

If you want to get your pre-teen or young teen vaccinated against the coronavirus, the chances of that happening could be closer than you think.

In March, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech announced that it would apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand its emergency use authorization for the vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old children after finding success with “toppling results from a pivotal phase 3 trail in 2,260 adolescents.”

While some parents in the Rio Grande Valley say they’re on board with a vaccine for younger people, others are not convinced.

Dr. Mahfuzul Huq, a pediatric hospitalist with South Texas Health System, says kids can carry the coronavirus and most of the time without symptoms.

“They can transmit to older generations like parts and grandparents,” Huq said. “Those most susceptible to the disease.”

If the vaccine earns for emergency use approval, Huq said parents should prepare for their children to experience similar side effects and discomfort reported in adults possibly.

DHR Health officials said if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine, they plan to host walk-in clinics so families can vaccine their children quickly.