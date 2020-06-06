Fear fueled by rumors amid nationwide riots prompt Valley businesses to board up storefronts

Business owners in the Rio Grande Valley are bracing for the worst. Their fears are fueled by social media rumors warning of possible violence during protests.

In McAllen on Friday, owners and managers were boarding up storefronts, as if they were preparing for a hurricane, to protect from any possible uprise in violence. Thankfully, the protests were peaceful.

Some say the violence is not needed at all, but add the protests and the conversation about racial injustice is.

Watch the video above for the full story.