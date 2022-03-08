Federal Officials Close Off Boca Chica Area
BOCA CHICA – Federal officials closed the Boca Chica area to recreational vehicle traffic on Tuesday.
This new restriction means all ATV’s and off-road vehicles cannot drive on the dunes, tidal flats and beaches in Boca Chica.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials say it is to protect several threatened and endangered species.
Those who violate the rule can be fined and have their vehicle seized.
