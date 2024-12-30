Final week to see nativity scene exhibits in Edinburg, Brownsville

It is the final week the Rio Grande Valley community can catch an exhibit displaying hundreds of nativity scenes.

The Museum of South Texas History is featuring Bishop Emeritus Raymundo Peñas Nativity Scene Collection.

Bishop Peña was devoted to his nativity scenes and through the years, people had gifted the Bishop with new ones.

His collection grew to nearly 300 from around the world.

When Bishop Peña died in September 2021, he left in his will the gift of splitting his collection between the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg and the Historic Brownsville Museum.

"One of the things about a nativity scene is that it is a platform through which different artist in the world are able to express their own Christian values," Museum of South Texas History Chief Executive Officer Francisco Guajardo said.

The nativity scene collection will be at the museum until Sunday, January 5.

