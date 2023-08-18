Fire burns 300 acres, threatens homes in Encino area

Fire crews from several Rio Grande Valley fire departments are at a wildfire just off Highway 281 in the Encino area.

The Edinburg deputy fire chief says that some 300-acres have already been burned.

Residents living in that area also say that several homes are under threat from the fire.

A spokse person for the Texas A&M Forest Service says that seven people have evacuated their homes and that the American Red Cross is en route to St. Anne's Catholic Church to help those people and whoever else may show up.

It is unknown if mandatory evacuation orders have been given or if it will be issued for residents in the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.