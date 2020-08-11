Fire investigation underway in Harlingen

The Harlingen Police Department and the Harlingen Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of North Eye street at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Harlingen Police Department Facebook page the fire has been contained and there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and citizens are asked to avoid the area for several hours until emergency crews ensure that it is safe.

Check back for updates.