First and Goal Friday for 10/23; Scores and Highlights

First and Goal Friday for October 23rd Non-District Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6 Brownsville Veterans 14, PSJA Southwest 13 Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio Grande City 28 Sharyland 34, McAllen Rowe 24 Brownsville Lopez 14, PSJA Memorial 8 Lyford 52, La Villa 6 31-6A Mission 51, Edinburg High 7 Edinburg North 29, PSJA 22 32-6A Brownsville Hanna 20, San Benito 13 Los Fresnos 38, Brownsville Rivera 16 Harlingen South 44, Donna North 13 16-4A Division 1 Zapata 34, Grulla 26 La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14 TAPPS Austin Regents 55, St. Joseph 0