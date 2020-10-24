First and Goal Friday for 10/23; Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Friday for October 23rd
Non-District
Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6
Brownsville Veterans 14, PSJA Southwest 13
Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio Grande City 28
Sharyland 34, McAllen Rowe 24
Brownsville Lopez 14, PSJA Memorial 8
Lyford 52, La Villa 6
31-6A
Mission 51, Edinburg High 7
Edinburg North 29, PSJA 22
32-6A
Brownsville Hanna 20, San Benito 13
Los Fresnos 38, Brownsville Rivera 16
Harlingen South 44, Donna North 13
16-4A Division 1
Zapata 34, Grulla 26
La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14
TAPPS
Austin Regents 55, St. Joseph 0