First responders preparing to act in emergencies involving the deaf and hard of hearing community

Police, firefighters and other first responders are learning of the importance of being ready to communicate with those in the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The first responders were among those trained at this year's South Texas All Hazards Conference in McAllen.

Among the trainers was Felicia Cuellar, a contractor who helps local governments and first responders communicate.

“With the deaf and hard of hearing community, people need to understand the sign language to see how you can help them,” Cuellar said. “And here in the emergency preparedness community, we need to have more of that."

State agencies and local governments are providing options with people who are deaf and hard of hearing in mind.

The 2-1-1 program encourages people to call and register with first responders if they have special needs.

In McAllen, the fire department is working to be prepared to handle calls with people who have trouble hearing.

A dozen staff members with the McAllen Fire Department are undergoing a semester of free sign language classes provided by the Regional Day School Program for the Deaf at the McAllen school district.

READ MORE: McAllen ISD offers ASL classes to first responders

“As first responders, we need to be able to communicate with our community.” McAllen Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Zamora said.

Watch the video above for the full story.