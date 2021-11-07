First responders remind public of fire safety practices

Last week, two Valley families lost their homes and everything inside due to a fire.

First responders are urging the community to check their smoke detectors or install new ones if they don't own any.

Experts say it's the best way to alert everybody in the home of a dangerous situation.

"In the past 30 days, we've had 15 responses to both single-family fires as well as apartment fires displacing more than 50 people here in the valley," Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross Marcus Smith said.

The uptick in fires is something McAllen Fire Department Assistant Chief Juan Gloria says is typical for this time of year.

"We do see an increase in calls for assistance in which a heater may have been involved," Gloria said. "That is the reason why we need to be careful during this time that the climate is going to get cold."

