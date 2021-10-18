First responders to offer free trauma response class in Pharr

A group of Valley first responders is offering a free trauma response class to the community this week called "Stop the Bleed".

When a person bleeds out, it could take as little as five minutes for them to die. But learning how to quickly respond and stop heavy bleeding or hemorrhaging could save a life.

"It's very important because you never know when you're going to need to help somebody,” said City of Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez. “Whether it's a car accident or one of your family members falls through a glass window and cuts an artery."

Ramirez says first aid courses like "Stop the Bleed" are just as important as CPR because a majority of the time, bystanders are at a scene before first responders.

"Often times when we go to calls or when we see things happening, the first thing we see is people taking out their phones and recording what's going on instead of helping," Ramirez said.

That's why Pharr officials are offering a free "Stop the Bleed" course to everyone 12 and older on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the EMS headquarters located at 3000 North Cage.

First responders will teach how to use a tourniquet in an emergency situation, with instructors planning to give away free tourniquets to people who sign up. They also plan to show people how to stop bleeding in the case they don't have one.

"It can be with anything,” Ramirez said. “It can be with a shirt, it can be with anything."

Ramirez says the easiest way to sign up for the course is to keep an eye out on the City of Pharr’s Facebook page this week and look out for a QR code that will take you straight to the registration page.