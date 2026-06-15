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Flash flood warning fo Hidalgo County extended until 1 p.m.

Flash flood warning fo Hidalgo County extended until 1 p.m.
5 hours 33 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 9:31 AM June 15, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County has been extended until Monday at 1 p.m.

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