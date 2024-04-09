Former Edinburg correctional officer indicted for excessive use of force on a juvenile

A former juvenile correctional officer has been indicted by a grand jury in Hidalgo County on charges of excessive force of a juvenile.

The Office of the Inspector General said the incident occurred on June 18, 2022, when 24-year-old Luis Jesus, who was employed at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, allegedly committed excessive use of force on a 16-year-old who was in custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Jesus was arrested at the time of the allegation.

A grand jury returned a true-bill indictment on Jesus on a charge of official oppression. He faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.