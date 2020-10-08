Former mayor files excessive force complaint against Mission PD

A former mayor of Rio Grande City has filed an excessive force complaint with The Mission Police Department after being mistaken for a different man.

About four weeks ago, Former Mayor of Rio Grande City Ruben Villarreal was exercising outside of his Mission home when he was suddenly questioned, cuffed and ordered to lay face down on the sidewalk by Mission Policemen.

In a body cam video by The Mission Police Department, The policemen on site said that they had been looking for a male subject in a pink polo who wanted to commit suicide by a cop. They had mistaken Villarreal for someone else.

Villarreal said he is convinced the officers that were questioning him followed no protocol.

"They didn't seem to have any kind of understanding of what they were supposed to be doing other than trying to figure out what the whole situation was all about," Villarreal said.

As for the suspect they were looking for, he eventually turned himself in.

