Former Southwest Key employee pleads guilty to harboring migrant child who ran away from Casa Padre

A former Southwest Key employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping a Honduran teenager escape from Casa Padre in Brownsville — and allowing him to live with her for three months.

Karla Izaguirre, 24, of Brownsville pleaded guilty Tuesday to harboring a minor who wasn't legally present in the United States.

An attorney who represents Izaguirre said in an email that "An interview at this stage is not possible." A spokesman for Southwest Key said he couldn’t immediately comment Tuesday morning.

The investigation started in January, when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about employee misconduct at Casa Padre, a shelter for migrant children operated by Southwest Key.

“The referral was based on reporting by Health and Human Services regarding a contraband phone that was found in the possession of minors at the facility that contained nude photographs of an adult staff member,” according to the criminal complaint against Izaguirre.

The criminal complaint doesn’t identify the staff member in the nude photos.

An ICE Homeland Security Investigations task force started interviewing Casa Padre employees. During an interview, an employee allowed agents to access her phone.

Agents found a chat “that discussed the planning and execution of the escape of a juvenile who resided at Southwest Key Casa Padre,” according to the criminal complaint.

Agents identified three employees involved in the plan.

According to the criminal complaint, a Honduran teenager ran away on July 5, 2019, when migrant children from Casa Padre visited the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum.

After the Honduran teenager ran away, he lived with Izaguirre for three months.

Izaguirre pleaded guilty Tuesday to harboring a minor who wasn’t lawfully present in the United States, which is punishable by a maximum of five years in federal prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Updated at 2:09 p.m. with comment from Karla Izaguirre's attorney.