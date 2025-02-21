x

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 40s

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 40s
6 hours 37 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 10:26 AM February 21, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days