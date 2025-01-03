x

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 70s

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 70s
4 hours 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 10:03 AM January 03, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days