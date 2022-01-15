x

Fundraiser planned for Matt’s Building Materials employees

Saturday will mark three weeks since a massive fire destroyed Matt’s building Materials in Pharr.

A fundraiser for the business – also known as Matt’s Cash and Carry – will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Jose Pepe Civic Center.

Located at 1011 W Kelly Ave., the fundraiser will from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the drive-thru fundraiser will go toward the more than 100 employees that worked at the Pharr location. 

