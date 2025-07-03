Funeral services announced for boy who died in Brownsville daycare van

Funeral services have been announced for the 4-year-old who died after being left in a hot daycare van in Brownsville.

Logan Urbina died after employees didn't notice he didn't get out of the van after returning for a field trip to Los Fresnos.

Sendy Ruiz and Karen Silva, both employees at the Learning Club Preschool, were charged with injury to a child causing death.

Funeral services for Urbina will begin this weekend and are open to the public.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday at the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home in Brownsville. A chapel service will be held Monday, followed by internment at Buena Vista Burial Park.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Urbina's name.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 news, Silva was the one who discovered the 4-year-old in the van. She and another unidentified woman took Urbina out of the vehicle, and a third person reportedly gave him CPR.

Police and EMS got to the daycare not long after and said the child was dead.

Records show Ruiz told police she and Silva were in charge of the daycare van and the children inside of it. Urbina was one of 15 children in the van.

Ruiz reportedly said she thought everyone got off the van after returning from a field trip to Los Fresnos at 11:30 a.m. She did not realize Urbina was left behind until 4:30 p.m.

Ruiz and Silva are both out on bond following their arrest. The daycare has since reopened.