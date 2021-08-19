x

Funeral services begin for Mission Border Patrol agent killed in the line of duty

3 hours 13 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 4:45 PM August 19, 2021 in News - Local

Funeral services begin Thursday for a Mission Border Patrol agent killed in the line of duty this week. 

The U.S. Border Patrol announced the death of agent Ricardo Zarate, 33, on Wednesday. They referred to Zarate’s death as a “line of duty” death. 

Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World Harvest Family Church in Edinburg. Zarate will be laid to rest Friday.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days