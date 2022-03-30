Fungus being tested at state park in Weslaco to control invasive species of ants

Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco have been testing the use of a fungus to control an invasive species of ants attacking small animals.

The tawny crazy ants have been spreading in the Valley and the Gulf Coast. They're an invasive species from South America.

The ants have attacked small animals and even make colonies inside electric equipment, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"There's lots of birds that when they nested, the eggs hatched, and the ants would just cover the newborn chicks," said Javier De Leon, superintendent of Estero Llano Grande State Park. "So, the newborn birds had no chance. So, we saw lots of nest failures, especially chachalacas that are born on the ground and run within minutes, just like chickens. We saw several baby chachalacas that didn't make it.

Deleon says the fungus all but eliminated the ants from the park, but warns they can also affect your home.

Look for light brown ants that don't burrow or dig like other ants.

Then, take a picture and contact the Texas A&M Agri-life Extension for help identifying them and advice on what to do.