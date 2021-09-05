Gladys Porter Zoo celebrating 50th anniversary with discounted tickets

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Gladys Porter Zoo will be lowering their ticket prices to the same rate visitors paid when the zoo first opened its gates to the public in 1971.

Starting Friday, Sept. 3, Brownsville residents will be treated to ticket prices that range from $1.50 for guests 14 and older, 50 cents for children ages 2 through 13, and free admissions for those below the age of 2.

Residents will need to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, utility receipt or school ID, a news release from the zoo stated. At least one family member must show proof of residency at the gate.

Guests outside of Brownsville will be offered the 1971 admission rates on the following weekends:

• Cameron and Willacy County Residents – September 10th-12th, 2021

• Brownsville Residents – September 3rd-5th, 2021

• Hidalgo and Starr County Residents – September 17th -19th, 2021

• Out of Valley Residents – October 8th-10th, 2021