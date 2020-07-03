Gone, but Not Forgotten: Friend of San Juan Fire Victim Recounts Moments Together

SAN JUAN – The man killed in a San Juan house fire was identified.

People who knew Ralph Brixus say he was a good guy, who served his country and died with his dog by his side.

The flames erupted hours after the cold front arrived Tuesday night.

Authorities say a heater was what sparked the fire. The heater was placed too close to furniture in the house.

Alberto Jackson, a friend of Brixus, knows his friend is gone, but couldn’t help dialing his number in the morning.

Jackson says he would stop by almost daily to help Brixus run errands. He shared memories of his friend he’ll no longer get to see.

