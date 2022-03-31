Gov. Abbott comments on Melissa Lucio's scheduled execution during Valley visit

With the scheduled April 27 execution date still looming over Melissa Lucio, Channel 5 News posed the question to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during his visit to Cameron County Wednesday if he plans to put a stop to it.

“It is my understanding that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has not provided a decision to me yet,” Abbott said. “With that being the case, as the law requires, the governor must await for a decision from the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Channel 5 News then followed up with the governor, asking if he would approve it in the event he receives a decision from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“I’ll make a decision once it comes to me,” he replied.

Abbott’s response comes after Lucio’s attorneys filed for clemency in hopes to spare her life on March 22.

Lucio, now 53, was charged for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah in 2007 and later convicted following a 2008 jury trial.

Lucio has maintained her innocence.

Her attorneys have argued that new evidence shows Mariah died from medical complications after a fall — not from physical abuse.

“She was especially vulnerable to the coercive interrogation tactics due to her history of abuse and trauma,” attorney Vanessa Potkin said. “Abnormally high levels of suggestibility and compliance, which has been demonstrated through recent testing."

Channel 5 News has contacted the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole for comment.

