Gov. Abbott visits Cameron County
Gov. Abbott visited Cameron County on Tuesday, according to a series of tweets posted by the governor.
"It's beautiful to watch the waves roll into South Padre Island," Abbott said. "Always great to be in Cameron County!"
Several photos shared to Twitter by the Republican governor showed him meeting and stopping for pictures with a crowd of people in an undisclosed location in the county.
In the tweet, Abbott said the RGV "will be RED next November because the people of South Texas believe in the conservative values that make Texas great — God, freedom, & a secure border."
Always great to be in Cameron County!— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 26, 2021
The RGV will be RED next November because the people of South Texas believe in the conservative values that make Texas great — God, freedom, & a secure border. pic.twitter.com/CDmUoZ5qb5
