Grand opening of a new 9-acre nature and birding center in Pharr

The city of Pharr and Vanguard Academy celebrate the grand opening of a new 9-acre nature and birding center located on 1025 S Birch St.

The project was made possible by a $250,000 matching grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Pharr city leaders hope the center will help lift the community's spirits.

The park is open to the public. Hours of operation will be posted on Pharr's website and might change based on what state and county officials recommend.

Biking is not allowed at the park