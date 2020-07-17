x

Grand opening of a new 9-acre nature and birding center in Pharr

4 hours 23 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 July 17, 2020 3:29 PM July 17, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Pharr and Vanguard Academy celebrate the grand opening of a new 9-acre nature and birding center located on 1025 S Birch St.

The project was made possible by a $250,000 matching grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Pharr city leaders hope the center will help lift the community's spirits.

The park is open to the public. Hours of operation will be posted on Pharr's website and might change based on what state and county officials recommend.

Biking is not allowed at the park

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days