Halloween safety tips from Valley law enforcement officers

Local law enforcement officers in the Rio Grande Valley want to remind parents and drivers to watch out for children during Halloween as trick-or-treaters get their costumes ready for Friday night.

Experts say make sure your costumes are bright and reflective so that drivers can see trick-or-treaters when they're out at night.

You can also try using face paint instead of masks to be able to see at all times.

Remember to always use a sidewalk or a crosswalk to get to your destination.

Carry glow sticks or a flashlight with you if you plan to be in a dark area.

Only visit houses that are well lit, and never go into a stranger's home or car for candy.

Never let your kids eat any candy that doesn't come with a wrapper.

Parents are also urged to visit the sex offender registry website to see a map of where sex offenders are in the area.

Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year.

Drivers are urged to avoid drinking and driving, slow down if they see children walking the streets on Halloween, and use caution when driving through neighborhoods with trick-or-treaters.