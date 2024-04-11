Harlingen mall reopens following water bill issues
The Valle Vista Mall reopened its doors Friday after it closed earlier this week.
Tenants at the mall contacted Channel 5 News and said the mall closed because they didn’t have running water.
Harlingen Water Works System General Manager Tim Skoglund confirmed to Channel 5 News that the mall has an account with them.
Skoglund added that it’s not the first time the mall has struggled to pay their water bill on time.
“It's something that's come up in the past and we do feel bad for their tenants, but we can't treat them differently than we treat others who also have tenants,” Skoglund said.
The mall was temporarily closed in September 2023 after the power was shut off.
READ MORE: Businesses at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen left in the dark
Channel 5 News reached out the owners of the mall for comment, but have not heard back as of Friday evening.
