Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes
GIRLS:
Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41
McAllen Memorial 39, McAllen High 30
Rio Hondo 95, IDEA Robindale 7
Agua Dulce 61, La Villa 11
Edinburg North 42, Economedes 13
Weslaco 64, La Joya 32
Rio Grande City 56, Roma 41
Mercedes 41, Pace 33
Donna North 11, Harlingen South 54
BOYS:
Rivera 46, Weslaco East 67
McAllen Memorial 51, McAllen High 65
PSJA North 55, Sharyland 54
Lopez 50, Donna 28
PSJA 63, Port Isabel 82
Nikki Rowe 61, PSJA Memorial 38
Economedes 45, Los Fresnos 80
Brownsville Veterans 40, La Feria 49
Harlingen 81, La Joya 38
Rio Grande City 56, Roma 41
Hidalgo 60, Macedonian Christian 45
IDEA Sports Park 81, Santa Rosa 70
IDEA Riverview 32, Raymondville 56
IDEA Weslaco Pike 25, Lyford 64
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City offer grants to help small businesses
-
TxDOT seeking public input on transportation needs in the Valley
-
PETA calls for K9 to be removed from Border Patrol agents custody...
-
TxDOT reports oil spill in San Benito
-
Roma police chief: Verbal altercation leads to officer-involved shooting
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week