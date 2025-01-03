x

Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes

4 hours 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 7:34 PM January 03, 2025 in Sports

GIRLS:

Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41

McAllen Memorial 39, McAllen High 30

Rio Hondo 95, IDEA Robindale 7

Agua Dulce 61, La Villa 11

Edinburg North 42, Economedes 13

Weslaco 64, La Joya 32

Rio Grande City 56, Roma 41

Mercedes 41, Pace 33

Donna North 11, Harlingen South 54

BOYS:

Rivera 46, Weslaco East 67

McAllen Memorial 51, McAllen High 65

PSJA North 55, Sharyland 54

Lopez 50, Donna 28

PSJA 63, Port Isabel 82

Nikki Rowe 61, PSJA Memorial 38

Economedes 45, Los Fresnos 80

Brownsville Veterans 40, La Feria 49

Harlingen 81, La Joya 38

Rio Grande City 56, Roma 41

Hidalgo 60, Macedonian Christian 45

IDEA Sports Park 81, Santa Rosa 70

IDEA Riverview 32, Raymondville 56

IDEA Weslaco Pike 25, Lyford 64

