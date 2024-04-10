Harlingen VA office to distribute free food to veterans
The Harlingen Veterans Affair is giving out free food to veterans on Thursday.
They will distribute the food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Clinic, located at 2601 Veterans Drive.
There will be free food until supplies last, and a veteran's ID card must be presented.
For more information, call the office at 956-291-9000.
