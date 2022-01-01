Health experts advise keeping New Year’s Eve gatherings small

The Hidalgo County health authority is advising the public to take precautions as COVID-19 concerns rise with families preparing to ring in the new year.

A total of 1,347 new infections of COVID-19 were reported this week in Hidalgo County. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said many of the newly infected are unvaccinated.

“Immunization continues to be a number that cannot be denied," Dr. Melendez said. "Those people that are getting in trouble, 99 percent of them are not vaccinated. So vaccination, limiting your contacts to people that you've been with for a while, and of course, the masks."

Dr. Melendez also suggested keeping New Year’s Eve gatherings small.

Experts say small celebrations should be ok as long as everyone is boosted and tested negative beforehand.