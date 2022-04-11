Heart of the Valley: Hispanics, Latinos among highest risk for diabetes

According to UT Health School of Public Health Brownsville, 28 percent of people in the Valley suffer from diabetes.

"Everyone here in the Valley, the vast majority, we have a Hispanic heritage, so by that, we have more risk of becoming diabetic," said Dr. Melany Castillo, an endocrinologist at DHR Health.

The risk starts with our diet.

"This Tex-Mex diet that we have here is not the best because it consists more of pure carbohydrates, so las tortillas, things like that," Dr. Castillo said.

Without exercise, unhealthy eating quickly turns into obesity, the leading cause of Type 2 diabetes.

