Hidalgo County announces 28 more coronavirus-related deaths, 360 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported in Friday 28 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 360 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing its overall total to 17,006 cases.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 813 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 234 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,321 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 6,041 known active cases in Hidalgo County.