Hidalgo County confirms 45 more coronavirus-related deaths, 498 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported in Tuesday 45 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 498 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing its overall total to 18,249 cases.

According to a news release from the county, 44 of the positive cases are listed as “undisclosed.” Undisclosed means the resident is from one of the smaller cities within Hidalgo County where the residents may know each other well.

“I am truly saddened by the passing of our 45 Hidalgo County residents. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the friends and families who lost their loved ones,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Continue to be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.”

There are currently 757 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 247 in intensive care units.