Hidalgo County Elections Department extending office hours on Tuesday

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is extending its office hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

Election officials will be assisting voters with any questions they have regarding their voter registration status.

A drive-thru service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will take place at the Elections Department main office front entrance located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

“This will give voters an opportunity to register or make changes to their voter registration record in preparation for the upcoming November 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election and Local Entities Elections,” Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said.

The last day to register to vote for the November 2021 elections is Oct. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 18 and will run through Oct. 29.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For more information, visit https://www.hidalgocounty.us/105/Elections-Department