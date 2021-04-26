Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 69 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 69 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when she died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,811 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 20 are confirmed, 49 are probable and zero are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 87,879 people have contracted COVID-19 in the county.