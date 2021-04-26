Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 69 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 69 positive cases of COVID-19.
A woman in her 50s from Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when she died.
Since the pandemic began, 2,811 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.
The county also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 20 are confirmed, 49 are probable and zero are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 87,879 people have contracted COVID-19 in the county.
More News
News Video
-
Catholic church in San Benito raises awareness about child abuse
-
Cameron County Fire Marshal investigates house fire in Brownsville
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after plane crash in Port Aransas
-
Cameron County Fire Marshal investigates house fire in Brownsville
-
Mutual aid fund assists struggling flea market vendors in Brownsville