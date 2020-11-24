Hidalgo County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 655 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday that 10 more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 655 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,044 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 41,469

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 180 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 72 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,424 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,001 known active cases in Hidalgo County.