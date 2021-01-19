Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 678 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 678 positive cases of COVID-19.

Seven men and five women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. They were all in their 50s or older. The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 58,015 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 53,507 have been released from isolation.