Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 853 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 853 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people were two men in their 50s from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

The county also reported 853 positive cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: Hidalgo County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission

208 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications. 113 of them are being treated in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 2,615 people have died due to the virus in the county, and 74,894 people have tested positive for the virus with 1,912 of those cases remaining active.