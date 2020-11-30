Hidalgo County reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Hidalgo County reported on Monday that 176 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the county didn't report any new deaths.

The test results reported on Monday bring the total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County to 43,020.

Since the pandemic started, 2,050 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.