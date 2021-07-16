x

Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 102 positive cases

5 hours 5 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 8:21 AM July 16, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 102 positive cases. 

A man in his 70s from McAllen and a woman in her 70s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

Of the new cases reported Friday, 21 are confirmed, 64 are probable and 17 are suspect. 

The county on Thursday reported its first case of the Delta variant in an unvaccinated 33-year-old man from the Mid-Valley. 

Officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,927 people have died due to the virus and 94,839 have tested positive. 

