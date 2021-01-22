Hidalgo County reports 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 709 positive cases

Hidalgo County reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths and 709 positive cases on Friday.

Six men and 15 women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The youngest was a man in his 20s from Donna.

Since Tuesday, the county has reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,876 positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 2,046 people have died as a result of the virus and 60,213 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.